MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are concerns.”

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,300.61.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $33.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,605.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,347. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,735.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,586.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,243.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10,050.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.