Mercury Achieves Market Capitalization of $570,949.73 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $570,949.73 and approximately $4,086.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

