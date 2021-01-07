Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $594,906.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029707 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002846 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

