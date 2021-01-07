MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $7.50.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

