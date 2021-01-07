MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Achieves $6.92 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $658.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00109287 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

