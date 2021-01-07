Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.82 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $79.11. 27,069,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

