Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.81.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $21,719,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 361,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 264,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.