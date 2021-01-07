Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 5 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £164.50 ($214.92).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 5 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £164.50 ($214.92).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 3,287.37 ($42.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a one year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,745.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,773.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 18.06 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.