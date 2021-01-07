Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.45

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 139282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The company has a current ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.90 million and a P/E ratio of -67.66.

In other Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) news, Director Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$256,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,423,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,643,187.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $62,790 and have sold 224,700 shares worth $627,160.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

