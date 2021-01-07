Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.45

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 139282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$283.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,822.40. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,790 and sold 224,700 shares valued at $627,160.

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

