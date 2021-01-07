Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Shares Down 4%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

