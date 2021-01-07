Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,873,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,476,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,205. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

