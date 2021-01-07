Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIME. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,476,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

