Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 102,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 57,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGEN. JMP Securities began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

