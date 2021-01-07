Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $13.87 or 0.00034898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $34,768.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00109660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00447522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00237692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 168,039 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

