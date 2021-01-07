Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MFG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

