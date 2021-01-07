MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Shares Gap Up to $730.00

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $730.00, but opened at $768.00. MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) shares last traded at $754.20, with a volume of 6,714 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £463.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 727.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 650.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) alerts:

In other MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) news, insider Leanne Johnson purchased 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,714.10 ($3,545.99). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).

About MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.