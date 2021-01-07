MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MOGU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MOGU opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

