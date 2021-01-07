Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Trading Up 7.9%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 1,489,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,006,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned about 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKD)

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

