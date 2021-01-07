Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.04. 261,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 258,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTEM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $501.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

