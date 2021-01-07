Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.73. Monaker Group shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 2,528 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of Monaker Group worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

