MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

MDB opened at $335.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.54.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock worth $41,113,626. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $222,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

