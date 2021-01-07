Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.38. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.