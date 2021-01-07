Monolith Market Capitalization Tops $14.81 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Monolith has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $21,261.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00304970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.62 or 0.03083874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.