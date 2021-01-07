Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $13.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.98 million to $13.19 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $17.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $61.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $58.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,792. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 million, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $713,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

