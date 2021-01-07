Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of USA Compression Partners worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.03.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

