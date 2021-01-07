Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of PennantPark Investment worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

