Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.