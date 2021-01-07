Morgan Stanley Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

CBSH stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 5,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,785. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

