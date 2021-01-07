Morgan Stanley Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

NASDAQ FB opened at $263.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.89. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $749.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,414,921 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

