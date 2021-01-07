Morgan Stanley Sells 20,380 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 385,152 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $133.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

