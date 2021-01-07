Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 11,240 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $339,335.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $391,004.00.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $36.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Morphic by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

