Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) vs. Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Financial Contrast

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Motorola Solutions and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 2 13 0 2.75 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $151.29, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Proxim Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.67 $868.00 million $7.44 22.94 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 10.39% -158.99% 11.97% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

