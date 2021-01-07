Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mowi ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.94. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

