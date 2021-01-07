MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

