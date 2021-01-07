MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $422.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $398.44.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 125.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

