MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

