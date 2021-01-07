MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Trading Up 8.9%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 142,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 133,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

