Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading 7.9% Higher

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.34. 103,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 69,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

