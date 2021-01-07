Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 6,282,808 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.