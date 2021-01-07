Nano (NANO) Trading 260.3% Higher This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 260.3% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $490.84 million and $496.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00009491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.93 or 0.03073634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00427648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.01133195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00361449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00173449 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

