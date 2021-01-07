Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.90. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 333,285 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £29.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72.

Get Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

About Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.