NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) CFO Sonja Nelson Sells 39,271 Shares

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $812,855.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $12.83 on Thursday. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.52.

NK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NantKwest by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

