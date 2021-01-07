Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291,204.63

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $291,204.63 and approximately $273,976.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.