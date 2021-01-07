Nasdacoin Trading Up 43.2% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $365,953.89 and $300,846.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.