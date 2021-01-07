National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th.

