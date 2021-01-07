National Bank Financial Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $0.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Spartan Delta in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF stock remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.