National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. National Grid has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

