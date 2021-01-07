National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.5%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 8,677,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,606,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Bank of America raised National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.21.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

