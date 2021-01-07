National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,515. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

